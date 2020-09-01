CHIPPING Sodbury go into their final match of a Coronavirus-shortened campaign on Saturday (5th) with hopes of silverware after dispatching Rockhampton by 74 runs in the Gloucestershire County League’s A South division.

Openers Jake Reed (36) and Tom Febry (27) top scored in the home side’s challenge of 191-7 before the Rams were restricted to a reply of 117-8, Ben Waldron (3-16) the chief destroyer while there were also two wickets apiece for Dan Brown and Mason Poole.

This result means Sodbury remain second, just two points behind leaders Cam who wrap up their campaign against third-placed Frampton-on-Severn while Sodbury prepare to host Frocester.

It was much tighter for the Extras who suffered a low scoring four-wicket reverse away to St George Valley in their final Bristol & District Pod L outing of this curtailed summer.

Sodbury battled their way to a total of 60 on a green top, Rob Mozelewski and skipper Bryan Jater top scoring on 14.

But it proved to be a competitive score as Saints were made to struggle to victory in the 34th over against the fine efforts of Jay Penfold (4-6) and Sam Vile (1-6, both from eight).

Sodbury Extra Extras, meanwhile, dispatched Carsons Mangotsfield by 147 runs in a friendly at The Ridings.

Chris Meredith (54 retired) and Naomi Forecast (51) top scored in a total of 168-3 before the visitors were rushed out for just 21 by Emily Wilson, who finished with tremendous figures of 6-6 from six overs, and Oli Bath who claimed 3-6 from five.

Both matches at The Ridings were watched by good crowds who supported the club’s ‘Take one for the team’ drive, dropping in to enjoy a drink and something from the barbecue in a soft, socially distanced environment, providing a welcome boost to the Sodbury coffers after weeks of being unable to play cricket because of the Coronavirus crisis.

A busy weekend continued, meanwhile, with a first win of the season for Chipping Sodbury Women, away to Bradley Stoke.

The home side were bowled out for 88 thanks to a solid bowling team effort headed by Claudia Dark and Lottie Matthews who both took 2-5 from two, and backed up by some excellent catching, especially from Emma Roddan.

Sodbury started strongly in the chase with a first wicket stand of 54 between Claudia (31) and Abby Lewis (25) setting up a two-wicket success.